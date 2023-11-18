American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,893 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,251 shares of company stock worth $9,527,147. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

