American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its stake in Upwork by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 589,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,128 shares of company stock valued at $660,586. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPWK

Upwork Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.