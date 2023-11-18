American International Group Inc. Buys 2,716 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $373,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in A10 Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 172,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $31,483.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $31,483.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,417 shares of company stock valued at $217,447. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATEN opened at $11.96 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $886.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.