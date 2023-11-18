American International Group Inc. Buys New Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,364,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,376,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR opened at $25.22 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $726.31 million, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

