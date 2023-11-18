American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 29,754 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.
89bio Stock Performance
ETNB opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
