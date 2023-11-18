American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 29,754 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get 89bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.