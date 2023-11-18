American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

