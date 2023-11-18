American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 114.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $153,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

