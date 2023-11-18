American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

