American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 499.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,228,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $8,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $19,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,204,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $19,999,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,204,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock valued at $382,782,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.5 %

LZ opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

