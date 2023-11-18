American International Group Inc. Has $505,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 91.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

