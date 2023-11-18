American International Group Inc. Has $512,000 Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ATSG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Insider Activity

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

