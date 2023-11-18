American International Group Inc. Has $524,000 Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,974 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.81.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.