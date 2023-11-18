American International Group Inc. Has $532,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2,402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 15.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Medifast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $724.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $131.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

