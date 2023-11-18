American International Group Inc. Has $546,000 Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 114,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 625,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.47. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

