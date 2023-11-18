American International Group Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 32.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,957,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after buying an additional 79,261 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

ZETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

