American International Group Inc. Has $558,000 Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 89,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $56.48.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

