American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 2,024.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTST opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 630.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

