American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.