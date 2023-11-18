American International Group Inc. Invests $517,000 in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
