American International Group Inc. Purchases 5,365 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $439.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

