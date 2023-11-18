American International Group Inc. Purchases 7,466 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.49 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 641,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,595. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

