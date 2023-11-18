American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,693,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,189,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 2.1 %

HTLF opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.