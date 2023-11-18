American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. FMR LLC grew its position in Orion by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orion by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Orion by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,146,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

