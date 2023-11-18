American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,311 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $8.26 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $979.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

