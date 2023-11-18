American International Group Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 58.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dillard’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $338.79 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

