American International Group Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on APOG

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.