American International Group Inc. Sells 2,762 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yext

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

