American International Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

