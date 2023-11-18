American International Group Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,526,000 after acquiring an additional 109,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Employers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Employers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Employers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

