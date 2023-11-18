American International Group Inc. Sells 452 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

