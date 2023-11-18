American International Group Inc. Sells 731 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after purchasing an additional 609,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,319,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

