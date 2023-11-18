American International Group Inc. Takes $518,000 Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $487,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares in the company, valued at $38,390,493.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,818 shares of company stock worth $7,691,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

