Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,010,400 shares of company stock worth $232,441,240 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

