Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Spinnaker Trust’s 7th Largest Position

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 28,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 689,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,726,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,391 shares of company stock worth $77,370,046. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.67.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
