Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcellx by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACLX

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.