Asio Capital LLC Sells 276 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,845 shares of company stock worth $17,035,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

