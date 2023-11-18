Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bandwidth by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

