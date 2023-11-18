Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.30. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

