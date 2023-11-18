Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Performance

DAKT opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.13. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Daktronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,558.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock worth $333,634 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

