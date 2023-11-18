Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 36,503 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

