Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 4,806 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,806 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 150.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Up 3.8 %

BlueLinx stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $464,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $464,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,866 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.