Bank of Montreal Can Invests $427,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

