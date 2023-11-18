Bank of Montreal Can Invests $462,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

RDN stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

