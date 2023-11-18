Bank of Montreal Can Invests $470,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after buying an additional 524,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $690.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

