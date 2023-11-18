Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $439,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
