Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $442,000 Investment in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXST. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,417 shares of company stock worth $3,997,054. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $27.53 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.79.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on RXST

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.