Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,646,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,678 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $16.60 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Insider Activity

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajaey Kased purchased 2,525 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $87,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

