Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,857 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $740.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.53.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

