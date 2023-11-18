Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,850 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after purchasing an additional 784,793 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,615 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

