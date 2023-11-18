Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 19,718 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lovesac by 265.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lovesac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $18.44 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $285.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,768 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,916.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

